Daily Liberal

Kody Nestor to ride Matowi in Wellington Cup for Mitch Beer

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated June 2 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONTENDER: Mitch Beer is making the long trip from Albury to contest Friday's $100,000 Wellington Cup at Dubbo Turf Club.

Albury trainer Mitch Beer is hoping the knowledge of Kody Nestor can help him claim cup glory at Dubbo Turf Club on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.