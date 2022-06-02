Albury trainer Mitch Beer is hoping the knowledge of Kody Nestor can help him claim cup glory at Dubbo Turf Club on Friday.
Beer made the long trek from Albury to Dubbo on Thursday ahead of Matowi running in Friday's rescheduled $100,000 Wellington Cup (1600m).
Having the event date and location change was welcome news for Beer, as he had already scratched Matowi when Sunday's planned Wellington meeting was abandoned.
A more dry track over 1600m plays into Matowi's hands and while the field for the cup is still as strong as any seen at Dubbo, Beer hopes having Nestor in the saddle can help make a difference.
The jockey-turned-trainer-turned jockey has been back in the saddle for roughly two months now and will ride both Matowi and Greek Tycoon for Beer at Dubbo.
"I've got a huge amount of respect for Kody," Beer said.
"He's done it all and has been on both sides. Having a jockey on that understands training is an absolutely massive advantage. They know what you're getting at and where you're coming from.
"My one in the last (Greek Tycoon) drew quite bad and I rang Kody yesterday (Wednesday) morning and he'd already watched his replays and looked at the race and that hunger and passion is next level with him.
"I've got a horse that has drawn gate 20 and I got there with the greatest confidence in who's going to be riding it and that's a good thing to have."
The high-quality of Friday's field is largely due to the fact the cup is a qualifier for November's inaugural $2 million Big Dance at Royal Randwick.
The Wellington Cup is one of 25 country cups that is a qualifier for the Big Dance and that chance has led some of the biggest names in racing to throw their hat in the ring.
The likes of the Waterhouse and Bott stables, Annabel Neasham, Bjorn Baker, Kris Lees, and the Freedmans will all have chances in Friday's cup.
The initiative has drawn criticism from many involved in country racing as they believe it is taking opportunities away for trainers and owners from the bush.
Beer has questions of his own about the Big Dance but remains open to the positives it creates.
"It's not from a whinging or complaining point of view because how do we be grudge the money we're racing for?" Beer said.
"It's just changed the landscape of these sort of cups. It's going to be so much tougher for local people to win their local cup now.
"I just think it probably needs some tweaking but it is in its infancy. We haven't run one yet so I'm not sold on it and I don't know if it will be a great thing for the smaller country cups.
"I do think the city trainers will dominate but from a club and turnover point of view, having Annabel Neasham and Tommy Berry having a runner tomorrow (Friday) is fantastic but from the point of view of a trainer trying to look after the best interests of their owners, it's not a great thing.
"It's a double-edged sword. There's pros and cons and probably over the next three or four years the conditions will need tweaking."
Given the class of the field for the cup, Beer is unsure if Matowi is up to taking a top two spot and earning a Big Dance chance but he's confident of a strong showing.
Formerly trained by Chris Waller, Matowi hasn't run better than 13th in two starts for Beer but after getting those runs out of the way, changing the gear a little, and having a trial win at Albury recently the trainer is feeling positive.
"Back to the mile is much better suited for me. He's had a pretty average start to the preparation but now we've got him to the mile, that's what we've been waiting for," Beer said.
"These are the sort of races we purchased him for so we weren't too worried about his first couple of runs.
"I don't know whether he can win but think the horse will run really well. It's an extraordinarily good race with the Big Dance carrot being dangled but he needs to be running well in these sort of events given his rating."
The cup headlines Friday's 10-race meeting and will jump at 4.06pm.
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
