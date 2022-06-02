A new partnership has helped far west residents not only get their hair and nails done, but have a safe space to talk.
CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes and Walkabout Barber recently teamed up to put on events at Menindee, Broken Hill, Wilcannia, Cobar and Narromine between May 9 to 13.
Launched by Brian Dowd, Walkabout Barber not only provides trims and treatments but also trauma and recovery workshops to equip individuals and communities. At each location the Walkabout Barber and Walkabout Beautiful bus - which is fitted out as a mobile salon - provided hairdressing and beauty services.
CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes sponsored the tour, and Jane Kemp, the organisation's executive leader of Aboriginal strategic development said it had been a successful initiative.
Ms Kemp said community members had embraced the events, with the 60 barber and 60 beauty appointments available each day easily filled.
"Walking in the bus while clients were having cuts, the conversations were relaxed, honest and rewarding," Ms Kemp said.
"Young men talking about friends they have lost to suicide, their future and what they want out of their life. Men and boys smiling up, looking real neat with their new haircuts. Primary school boys showing off the patterns in their hair, real proud. Young girls having their eyebrows waxed or tinted for the first time.
"The conversations happening in the bus allowing people to speak and ask for help if they need it."
Mr Dowd said it had been a fantastic week, connecting with community and having amazing conversations.
"Seeing young people come through and get a haircut, and just the smile on their face, even if it's for that moment, for that day, for that week, they feel good about themselves," he said.
"They're confident, their head's held high, their shoulders are straight back, and you can see the difference, walking in and walking out."
