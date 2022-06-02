It is shaping up to be the biggest day of the year for the Dubbo Rhinos and there is no denying club president Brett Austin is pumped.
The Rhinos will host their Old Boy's Day on Saturday while also celebrating their 30th season as a club when they host the Narromine Gorillas in the New Holland Cup at Apex Oval.
Advertisement
While the day will be an important one for the first-grade side, who are looking to continue their strong start to the season, Austin said former players will be coming from all over to reminisce on old times.
"They are, I'm not 100 per cent sure who is coming," he said.
"Craig Carolan one of the old boys has been organising it all but I know there are a few guys who can't make it because they are away.
"There will probably be a few surprises for sure."
The Rhinos formed at the end of 1992 making it their 30th anniversary although the club did not officially start playing until the following year.
Austin admitted the players were planning on wearing specially designed jerseys but there has been a slight delay in the manufacturing process.
"We got heritage jerseys done for an auction but we're having a bit of trouble with them because the machine broke down," he said.
"Our jerseys aren't made but the bloke is trying to get another company to make them for him and then I might have to drive to Sydney on Friday night to pick them up.
"So fingers crossed we'll have some old jerseys to play in."
READ ALSO:
Along with the first and second-grade matches, the Rhinos are also planning on having a 'Golden Oldies' match featuring former players, something which Austin believes should be a good spectacle.
"There is supposed to be (a game), we were going to have it originally between second and first grade," he said.
"They decided to go earlier at about 1pm so they can get on the drink a bit earlier I think."
During the week, a host of current and former Rhinos players have been posting their all-time teams to Facebook and the club president said it was tough for him to select a side after almost two decades with the club.
"I threw one up there the other day, I sort of came in the 11th season so I've been there 19 years," he said.
Advertisement
"It's a pretty decent side but it would've been nice to get all the boys on the paddock in their prime.
"They would've taken some beating.
"It's good to see some old names in there, there are lot of blokes you forget about until someone mentions them then you think they should've been mentioned."
A lot of the focus around Saturday's fixture has been about the old boys coming back but Austin knows their opposition will not be an easy beat, having played them only a few weeks ago.
"It's always good to have all the old boys come back and watch for sure," he said.
Advertisement
"The boys are definitely keen to put a good performance in, probably better than last time against Narromine.
"But they are a better side than last time we played them, it was only two weeks ago but they've had some pretty decent results since then.
"It will be a tough game that's for sure."
Kick off for Saturday's first-grade match is at 3:15pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.