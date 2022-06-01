AS the region is battered by alpine weather conditions, police are pleading with drivers to exercise caution on our roads.
Heavy falls of snow were reported across the Central West overnight Wednesday, with snow settling between Bathurst and Lithgow as well as around Blayney, Fitzgerald's Mount, Oberon and Orange.
The weather has already played havoc with the region's roads with the Great Western Highway closed in both directions between Raglan and Marrangaroo (near Lithgow) following a truck crash on Wednesday morning. The road remained closed throughout the day.
Inspector David Abercrombie, Duty Officer with Chifley Police District said the crash occurred near Diamond Swamp Road.
The crash was the latest in a series across the region, after a 41-year-old man died, and two others hospitalised, after a multi-vehicle crash 50 kilometres east of Cobar on Monday evening.
Police said at about 8.40pm emergency services were called to the Barrier Highway at Canbelego, east of Cobar, after reports a Holden Colorado ute, a Jeep Cherokee and a road train had collided.
Police were told the utility and road train were eastbound and the four-wheeled-drive westbound, when the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. The road train subsequently left the roadway, crashed into a culvert and rolled.
Police arrived to find the driver of the ute, believed to be a 41-year-old Broken Hill man, had died at the scene.
A front-seat passenger in the ute, a 33-year-old woman, suffered broken ribs, while a six-year-old child, who was in the back seat. They were taken to Cobar District Hospital.
The driver of the 4WD, a 60-year-old man from Chipping Norton, and the truck driver, a 65-year-old man from Dubbo, were not injured.
Closer to Bathurst the eastbound lane of the Mitchell Highway was also closed on Monday morning following a truck crash near The Rocks about 10.30am.
The laneway remained closed until that afternoon.
With the alpine conditions expected to remain for the next day or two, Inspector Abercrombie said now was a timely reminder for drivers to use extreme caution while driving in the current alpine conditions.
"Slow down, take it easy and drive to the conditions," he said.
"There is snow and ice on roads across the region.
"Please take it easy on our roads," he said.
Among the advice from police to stay safe includes maintaining a safe distance between vehicles and reducing speed.
"Maintaining a safe distance between vehicles is a big one in foggy conditions [because] your reaction time is affected when you can't see as well," he said.
Inspector Abercrombie said on any frosty morning motorists should also make the assumption that it's likely there'll be some ice on the roads, so it's important to drive accordingly.
He said drivers should have all of their attention directed at the road, to ensure they are best prepared to respond if the vehicle encounters a section with black ice.
"Just pay attention and try not to be distracted by your radio or anything else in the car so that you're ready and in a position to respond if anything does occur," he said.
