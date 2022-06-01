Ponga eyeing big 2022 Origin campaign

NRL - For all his undeniable talent, State of Origin football is yet to see the best of Kalyn Ponga. The Queensland star has played in just four of the 11 Origins he could have after debuting in game two of 2018. In fact next week's clash with NSW in Sydney will be just the second time Ponga has played in the first match of an Origin campaign. Previously injuries have ruled Ponga out or disrupted his build-up. The 2022 series, however, looms as the best chance for the Newcastle fullback to produce his best in state colours.

