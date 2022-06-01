At the library | Playwright, actor will share the story of his inspiration and writing process

Ned Manning Author Talk
Playwright, actor, and educator Ned Manning has turned his hand to fiction writing in a novel about love and idealism in the years surrounding World War II.
Advertisement
His novel Painting the Light explores the impact the war had on the men who served and the women who gave up their own dreams to support the effort from home.
This historic love story is based on the lives of Ned's parents and partially takes place in their hometown of Coonabarabran.
Meet Ned and learn more about his inspiration and writing process on Tuesday, June 7 from 1pm to 2pm. Free. For bookings, please visit mrl.eventbrite.com.au or call 02 6801 4510.
Dundullimal Homestead
Join historian Karlyn Robinson at Dundillimal Homestead to experience the atmosphere of the Old Timbrebongie Church as you learn about its origins north of Narromine in the 1870s and its relocations around the district before the building was moved to overlook the grounds of Dundullimal in 2013.
This talk will be held in the Old Timbrebongie Church at 23L Obley Rd, Dubbo on Saturday, June 4 from 10am to 11am. Free. For bookings, please visit mrl.eventbrite.com.au or call 02 6801 4510.
History of China and History of Russia
Learn about the history that's shaping current world events with Workers' Educational Association (WEA) Sydney.
Join WEA Tutor and former Diplomat Cavan Hogue as he discusses how today's happenings have been shaped by China and Russia's history and culture.
For a short history of China, join us Monday, June 6 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. For a short history of Russia, join us Wednesday, June 8 from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Free.
For bookings, please visit mrl.eventbrite.com.au or call 02 6801 4510.
Service NSW Cost of Living Info Sessions
The NSW Government is helping ease the rising cost of living with more than 70 NSW Government rebates and savings.
Drop in to meet with Service NSW staff at Dubbo Library for free help assessing your eligibility and navigating the application process. Rebate and savings are available for driving, transport, energy and water, home owners and renters, health, seniors, children, students, recreation, and more.
Join us for this popular service on Friday, June 10 from 1pm to 2pm. No bookings required.
For more information contact Dubbo Library at 02 6801 4510.
Become a library member today
Advertisement
Membership is free and gives you access to all library services and resources. Membership is available to all residents and rate payers of the Dubbo Regional Council, Narromine Shire Council and Warrumbungle Shire Council local government areas.
You can join online at www.mrl.nsw.gov.au or visit Dubbo Library.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.