Primary producers in the Dubbo region will be able to better manage financial stress thanks to funding for a rural counselling organisation.
Aside from the earlier onslaught of natural disasters such as bushfires and recent floods in other parts of the state, some farmers are experiencing financial stress due to health, family breakdowns, and after-effects of a long-running drought.
For these reasons, the NSW government has allocated another $10 million over the next three years for the Rural Financial Counselling Service to reach out to more primary producers still recovering in their business operations, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said.
The RFCS has over 50 counselors located in Dubbo, Mudgee, Coonamble, Nyngan, Bourke, Walgett, Narrabri and Broken Hill providing free advice and guidance to rebuild the affected business of primary producers.
"[They] provide a crucial service giving advice and helping with succession planning, farm debit mediation and what government assistance is available out there for our primary producers who have endured natural disasters," Mr Saunders said.
"The key thing about our service is that we are not a handout but a hand up to help them get back up on their feet, help them become successful farming operations [after meeting financial hardships]."- Rural Financial Counselling Service chief executive officer David Galloway
Recovering farming business
Recovering their farming business has long-lasting impacts on them thus RCFS counselors are helping build support networks and operations, Mr Saunders said.
The Dubbo RFCS is located at Macquarie Street, and for over 30 years has been assisting farmers, fishers, forestry growers, and harvesters.
Chief executive officer David Galloway said across NSW RFCS was currently assisting more than 800 farming families because "it takes a long time to recover from drought."
"Some people are still in their recovery stage because they are only one year out of a long-term drought and making changes to their business so there are still cases of financial hardships," Mr Galloway said.
"The causes of their financial hardships can also include health and mental health, especially after last year's mouse plague, family breakdowns, and succession planning.
"We ask them what their goals are and we help them implement that business plan. We help them negotiate with banks, access government services, and benchmark the performance of their operations so basically helping them run their business to become successful if they are not yet already," Mr Galloway said.
"But the key thing about our service is that we are not a handout but a hand up to help them get back up on their feet, help them become successful farming operations [after meeting financial hardships]," Mr Galloway said.
For more details on RFCS, contact 1800 319 458 or visit www.rfcsnsw.com.au.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
