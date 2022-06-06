Daily Liberal

A Bourke property transformed with smart advice over two years

John Ellicott
By John Ellicott
June 6 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave and Tracey Hegarty, Bellenbar, Bourke, used the Land Services Program to increase the productivity on their property. Picture: Supplied

From a somewhat scalded landscape to one brimming with vibrant saltbushes, strong fences and new opportunities for stock, a landmark program has helped the Hegartys of Bourke transform their property.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Ellicott

John Ellicott

senior journalist

journalist and author

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.