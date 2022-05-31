'International Bongo Day' was on May 31, 2022.
This celebrated day was created to raise awareness of the critically endangered Mountain Bongo species and aims to raise funds for the Bongo Surveillance Project (BSP) in situ. The surveillance program enables rangers to monitor and protect the species in the dense forest where the mountain bongo lives.
Rangers diligently remove indiscriminate snares laid by poachers, track bongo activity and populations and use camera traps to collect data.
Four beautiful mountain bongo call Taronga Western Plains Zoo home.
There are only six mountain bongo in Australasia, which makes caring for four of these incredible animals all the more special.
There are two successful breeding pairs at the zoo which are part of the vital managed breeding program to help preserve and secure a future for the species. Wild populations are estimated at only 100 individuals across four isolated locations in Kenya.
Bongo are striking forest antelopes, with colouration of bright chestnut, darkening on the head, chest, belly, legs, and neck. In mature males the colouration appears near black.
Between 12-16 white-stripes wrap their bodies and continue into the coloured dorsal crest which stands erect at times when the animal is weary. Calves are extremely similar in appearance albeit lighter in colouration with a bushier tail.
Bongo have enormous ears and a thin tail ending in a tuft, and striking white cheek patches and crescents on their chests.
Both sexes have horns with one spiral that ends at an ivory tip growing up to 99cm. Females also have horns that are equally as long as males, but more slender.
Mountain bongos can be social animals with herd sizes differing between two to 25 individuals. They are considered relatively non-territorial as more than one older male has been observed residing together with another in a herd.
Younger males tend to lead a solitary life, looking for females only during mating season. Females live with their young in small herds of five to eight and keep a distance from other animals. Interestingly, mountain bongos are both nocturnal as well as diurnal.
At Taronga Western Plains Zoo there are two places you can spot Mountain Bongo. Male Kamau (born 5 September 2018) and female Maisha (born 13 May 2013) reside next to the Giraffe herd, and male Kulungu (born 26 November 2010) and female Djembe (born 15 September 2008) live next to the Sumatran Tigers.
Each of the bongos are gentle natured and have unique personalities, although they all love munching on browse, such as fig, mulberry, willow, kurrajong and hibiscus leaves.
As a mountain bongo keeper I'm kept on my toes, creating novel enrichment, orchestrating best breeding opportunities for them, performing training and conditioning sessions and husbandry duties.
It is an absolute privilege to care for this gorgeous species and I am always in awe of them especially when they tend to be shy and sensitive. We hope you can share in on this special day for Mountain Bongo!
