More than 1200 people attended the concerts by Human Nature at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre last week. Following on from their successful run in Dubbo in 2021, the Australian pop vocal group returned to entertain the region's audiences with their incredible harmonies. During their time in Dubbo, Human Nature's Andrew Tierney also held a reading at the Macquarie Regional Library. ALSO MAKING NEWS: He read from his first book, Finding Bunny, a heart-warming and timeless story of friendship between a girl and her beloved toy Bunny. Mr Tierney and his daughter Violette have shared countless nights of stories and their ritual inspired this story.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/2b5edff5-7673-4de8-8494-2e8f0e8104be.jpg/r0_484_4032_2762_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg