Matters of State | New doppler radar will give real-time weather data

Farmers across our region will continue to benefit from free, independent financial planning and support thanks to the NSW government, with an additional $5 million over the next three years to continue the NSW Rural Financial Counselling Service (RFCS) across NSW. There are 50 rural financial counsellors based in regional communities across NSW, including one here in Dubbo! These counsellors provide a crucial service, giving financial advice and helping with successional planning, farm debit mediation, and guidance on what government assistance is out there for primary producers who have endured an onslaught of natural disasters in recent years. Learn more: https://dugaldsaunders.com.au/rural-financial-counselling-service-extended/ *** Farmers in our region can now readily access detailed, real-time weather observations received by the new Doppler radar at Yeoval! This radar is one of three we've delivered across western NSW, part of our $24.5 million commitment to give the Bureau of Meteorology access to accurate, real-time data, determining rain and wind velocity, raindrop and hail size, and the height of bushfire plumes up to 200 kilometres from the radar site. For our farmers, knowing when to sow, harvest or move stock in advance will significantly boost the business efficiencies of their enterprise. Find out more: https://dugaldsaunders.com.au/real-time-weather-forecast-at-the-fingertips-of-central-west-farmers/ *** Some of the state's littlest and most remote learners have been welcomed back to preschool for the first time in more than 12 months! The Dubbo School of Distance Education (DSODE) preschool supports 72 students who are geographically isolated and might not otherwise have access to preschool in the year before Kindergarten - which we know is so important for kid's growth and development! Read more: https://dugaldsaunders.com.au/back-to-preschool-for-dubbo-distance-ed-students/ *** I am encouraging women across the Dubbo region to have their say to help shape the direction and priorities of the next NSW Women's Strategy, with public consultation now open. The NSW Women's Strategy provides a policy framework to help improve the lives of women by addressing the structural issues that affect gender equality. Getting the next Strategy right relies on us understanding what is working well, and what areas we need to focus on. We know those in country areas are already impacted by geography, in addition to any other barriers they may face, so it's important to hear from all corners of the state. To read more about the strategy or share your input, visit: www.haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au/nsw-womens-strategy-consultation. *** Twenty-five new Probationary Sheriff's Officers are being deployed to work at courthouses across the state - including a new graduate assigned to Dubbo Courthouse. Not only will our new Probationary Sheriff's Officer help keep operations running smoothly, they will also carry out important work administering Court Orders in the community. Read more: https://dugaldsaunders.com.au/new-sheriff-at-dubbo-local-court/

