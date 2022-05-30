news, local-news, Dubbo distance education for preschoolers, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders, NSW education minister Sarah Mitchell

The Dubbo School of Distance Education has opened its campus again post-COVID-19 to some of the state's littlest and most remote learners, and what fun they've had. They've interacted with their peers, teachers and some older primary students in a variety of classroom environments and we're seemingly delighted just coming into town even for a brief visit. Principal Debbie Murray said they had "an assortment of fun, hands-on and play activities [that saw] them exploring their creativity, solving puzzles, cooking, sharing stories and learning together. It's the first time they've been welcomed back to the preschool facilities at Dubbo and more remote-area students and their families from Dubbo to Broken Hill are just beginning to re-enroll. Ms Murray said the students joined some of Dubbo's Aboriginal artists etching their hands on the brand new sandstone art wall mural that they enjoyed along with the physical activities at the newest adventure playground. Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders was at the campus to welcome the 72 students who are geographically isolated and might not have access to preschool before they started Kindergarten. "I am thrilled that our 'Preschool Pit-Stop' is back up and running after the service was paused due to COVID," Mr Saunders said. "This is such a great opportunity for families and children who cannot physically access other early childhood education services on a regular basis." READ ALSO: Minister for education and early learning Sarah Mitchell said it was a great experience for the youngest of learners. "We need to be maximising preschool opportunities for children in all parts of the state, including our rural and remote locations," Ms Mitchell said. "Early education is vital for our youngest of learners' development, particularly in the year before school so they have a solid foundation and a smooth transition to big school. "I want every family and student in NSW to have an opportunity to quality education and this is an innovative way of achieving this." Ms Murray said they are looking forward to seeing our students and their families in person. The preschool program operates four classes with dedicated staff at Broken Hill and Dubbo. To enrol for 2023 program visit Distance education preschool (nsw.gov.au).

