news, local-news, Nationals Party of Australia, Parkes MP Mark Coulton of the Nationals Party of Australia, New England MP and leader of the Nationals Party Barnaby Joyce, Maranoa MP David Littleproud, Gippsland MP Darren Chester, Mallee MP Anne Webster, Riverina MP Michael McCormack, Labor prime minister Anthony Albanese

The changing of the guards in both the Nationals Party and Liberal Party brought a breath of fresh air into the defeated Coalition and they're getting ready as an opposition to face the challenges of climate change, the acting whip Parkes MP Mark Coulton said. It was Mr Coulton, as acting chief whip, who announced that Barnaby Joyce has been toppled in a traditional spill for the top job of leading the Nationals for the next three years in opposition as Queenslander Maranoa MP David Littleproud, the former agriculture minister, was voted in by the party room and NSW Senator Perrin Davey as deputy leader. He announced the ballot result emerging from the party-room meeting that lasted for over an hour and a half with three contenders for the leadership and three for deputy. READ ALSO: Mr Coulton did not name the contenders to the waiting media outside the hall at parliament house saying "they [Littleproud and Davey] will come out in due course" and that the party prefers "to be thorough" in responding to further media queries. But later told the Daily Liberal Joyce contested a tough party-room traditional spill as they voted in favour of having "fresh faces" and in the next coming week, before parliament resumes, a shadow cabinet will be thoroughly chosen with the Liberals led by their new leader former defense minister and Dickson MP Peter Dutton and Farrer MP and former environment minister Sussan Ley. With Mr Littleproud and Mr Dutton on the top jobs for the Coalition team in opposition facing Labor, Greens, and 10 teals, Mr Coulton said the Coalition was "sticking by their policies" they took to the 2022 election and that the new team of leaders "will be a good team" to lead them in parliament as they seat in the other side of the aisle they occupied for the past three terms. As an opposition, the Nationals and Liberals in Coalition are expected to squabble on policies with Labor, Greens, and at least 10 teals, including some of their coalition colleagues on the 2050 net-zero target which they have yet to set their direction following the loss of government. Asked about it, Mr Coulton said climate change would be a top agenda for the Coalition and their party-room has been assured by the new leaders that they will put on notice the Labor government of Anthony Albanese "that they are aware of our policies of reducing carbon emissions and improving our environment" because its "our job now as a Coalition in opposition and we'll be ready for that." Mr Coulton said Mr Littleproud, 46, an ex-rural banker who leads an electorate similar to his Parkes electorate will have the "same mindset" as they both tackle environment and climate change issues facing their vast electorates. "We'll stick by what we're doing in our electorate where people are installing solar panels on their rooftops and cropping and livestock farmers reducing their emissions...the city folks pushing this agenda are not recognising what the people in the regions are doing." Mr Littleproud told the ABC said he was "ready to articulate the policies that are important" also reflecting on the achievements of his predecessors Mr Joyce and Riverina MP Michael McCormack, who backed out in the contest over the weekend. "[We must] build that bridge of unity and purpose to make sure that regional and rural Australia isn't forgotten." The Nationals have retained all 16 lower house seats after almost losing Cowper but incumbent Pat Conaghan eventually held the fort with a thin margin. The latest Australian Electoral Commission tally of the national count showed Coalition has 57 seats while Labor is on track to get 76 or more majority which means they won't need to get support from Greens or teal independents to pass legislation when the 47th parliament opens. The seats in doubt in favour of the ALP is Macnamara with Labor's Josh Burns leading with 17,885 votes with 73.3 percent of votes counted, while seats on cliffhangers are Deakin where Liberal MP and former Morrison cabinet minister Michael Sukkar leading with 50.4 percent while Labor's Matt Gregg sits on 49.6 percent, and Labor's Fiona Phillips trailing with 49.9 percent or nearly 200 votes behind Liberal's Andrew Constance, a former NSW government cabinet minister. New Labor prime minister Anthony Albanese, the 31st to ascend into the role after an overwhelming voters' support to his party, was immediately sworn in a day after the election. He has formed a working cabinet with new four ministers also sworn in by Governor General David Hurley. Richard Marles is the new employment minister but is being considered for the defense portfolio, Penny Wong is the foreign affairs minister, Jim Chalmers as the new treasurer, and Katy Gallagher is the finance minister.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168083814/490bdea4-dd57-4853-b763-8b136ded109d.JPG/r841_698_4216_2605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg