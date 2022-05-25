Uniquely located in the Snowy Mountains, Snowy Mountains Grammar School is a K-12 co-educational day and boarding school that offers students a diverse range of learning and development opportunities. "We enable this through a modern and innovative approach to education where every student is truly known, and our co-curricular programs are influenced by our unique surroundings," principal Andrew Bell said. "Our spectacular lakeside location nestled in the mountains provides our boarding and day students with an environment in which to grow and develop that is nurturing, clean and healthy. "The natural 'playground' that our students call home is simply inspiring. "Canberra is an easy two-hour drive to the north, while Perisher and Thredbo are just 30 minutes away." With residents coming from all over Australia, Dr Bell said the boarding house at SMGS was large enough to foster growth and self-confidence, but small enough to notice and cater for individual difference. "With 24-hour, seven-day-a-week support from our exceptional and caring boarding team, the boarding house community is underpinned by the school's core values of (C.A.R.E) courage, authenticity, respect and empathy, whilst further instilling trust, responsibility and developing independence," Dr Bell said. "These values foster the development of a positive environment where each boarder is guided and encouraged to achieve their personal best, aligning with values experienced in the day school learning environment for all students. "Our boarders are provided with an excellent activities program, taking advantage of our unique location near the ski fields and the beautiful natural environment of the surrounding rural areas. "During winter, boarders have the option to be on the mountain three days a week. "Other activities include equestrian, aviation, mountain biking, trampolining, netball, soccer, rugby and navy cadets, providing boarders with ample activities throughout the year. "Our weekend program often takes advantage of Lake Jindabyne, Kosciuszko National Park, Canberra and the South Coast." This year SMGS began works on stage 1 and stage 2 of its master plan, which will see a new learning hub and sports precinct ready for students from the end of term 1 2023 for the learning hub, and term 4, 2022 for the sports precinct. This year has also seen the launch of two new programs, the Equestrian Development Academy and agistment facility, as well as the Mountain Bike Academy, which fosters the development of advanced gravity riders.

BUSY SCHEDULE: Boarders at Snowy Mountains Grammar School enjoy activities including mountain biking, trampolining, netball, soccer, rugby and navy cadets. JUMP OVER: This year has seen the launch of the school's Equestrian Development Academy and agistment facility.

"We enable this through a modern and innovative approach to education where every student is truly known, and our co-curricular programs are influenced by our unique surroundings," principal Andrew Bell said. "Our spectacular lakeside location nestled in the mountains provides our boarding and day students with an environment in which to grow and develop that is nurturing, clean and healthy.

"The natural 'playground' that our students call home is simply inspiring.

"Canberra is an easy two-hour drive to the north, while Perisher and Thredbo are just 30 minutes away." With residents coming from all over Australia, Dr Bell said the boarding house at SMGS was large enough to foster growth and self-confidence, but small enough to notice and cater for individual difference. "With 24-hour, seven-day-a-week support from our exceptional and caring boarding team, the boarding house community is underpinned by the school's core values of (C.A.R.E) courage, authenticity, respect and empathy, whilst further instilling trust, responsibility and developing independence," Dr Bell said.

"These values foster the development of a positive environment where each boarder is guided and encouraged to achieve their personal best, aligning with values experienced in the day school learning environment for all students. "Our boarders are provided with an excellent activities program, taking advantage of our unique location near the ski fields and the beautiful natural environment of the surrounding rural areas.

"During winter, boarders have the option to be on the mountain three days a week.

"Other activities include equestrian, aviation, mountain biking, trampolining, netball, soccer, rugby and navy cadets, providing boarders with ample activities throughout the year.

"Our weekend program often takes advantage of Lake Jindabyne, Kosciuszko National Park, Canberra and the South Coast." Exciting Developments This year SMGS began works on stage 1 and stage 2 of its master plan, which will see a new learning hub and sports precinct ready for students from the end of term 1 2023 for the learning hub, and term 4, 2022 for the sports precinct. This year has also seen the launch of two new programs, the Equestrian Development Academy and agistment facility, as well as the Mountain Bike Academy, which fosters the development of advanced gravity riders.