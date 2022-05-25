community,

Dundullimal Homestead talk Join historian Karlyn Robinson at Dundullimal Homestead to experience the atmosphere of the Old Timbrebongie Church as you learn about its origins north of Narromine in the 1870s and its relocations around the district before the building was moved to overlook the grounds of Dundullimal in 2013. This talk will be held in the Old Timbrebongie Church at 23L Obley Rd, Dubbo on Saturday 4 June from 10.00-11.00am. Free. For bookings, visit mrl.eventbrite.com.au or call 02 6801 4510. History of China and History of Russia Learn about the history that's shaping current world events with Workers' Educational Association (WEA) Sydney. Join WEA Tutor and former Diplomat Cavan Hogue as he discusses how today's happenings have been shaped by China and Russia's history and culture. For a short history of China, join us June 6 from 5.30-7.30pm. For a short history of Russia, join us Wednesday 8 June from 10.30am-12.30pm. Free. For bookings, visit mrl.eventbrite.com.au or call 02 6801 4510. Documentaries on Kanopy Our Kanopy video streaming service hosts over 30,000 movies and documentaries you can watch anytime and anywhere for free with your library card. For a range of historical documentaries visit the Historical Perspectives page at https://www.kanopy.com/en/mrlnsw/category/9515/29294. To better understand the history of current world events search for Revealing Ukraine, from director Igor Lopatonok. This documentary features director Oliver Stone and analyses the current politics of the Ukraine/Russian conflict and its dangerous potential for the world. News Café and Daily Newspapers Looking for lively conversation on the news of the day and matters that interest you? Join others for a social chat about the latest happenings over free coffee and the daily papers in the library's cozy Connect Room. On every Friday from 10.00am-12.30pm. Australian and International Digital News Apps Digital news is available through your library's free news apps - log in with your library card to access. NewsBank is the largest collection of Australian newspapers available online and includes content from the most popular daily, weekly and Sunday newspapers as well as community and regional news. Pressreader provides access to thousands of magazines and newspapers, including international press in languages other than English including Mandarin, Malayalam, Tagalog, Sinhalese, Arabic, Cantonese, Hindi, and Punjabi. Become a library member today Membership is free and gives you access to all library services and resources. Membership is available to all residents and rate payers of the Dubbo, Narromine and Warrumbungle local government areas. You can join at www.mrl.nsw.gov.au.

