Mark Coulton votes at Coonamble then goes for a long ride to rally the troops

news, local-news, 2022 australian federal election, parkes electorate, Coonamble NSW, Nationals MP Mark Coulton, Coonamble Public School

Incumbent Parkes MP Mark Coulton cast his vote early on Saturday morning in the charming far west town of Coonamble famous for its magnificent rodeo and nicknames on billboards before he was back on the road to blitz more polling booths. It has been a hectic six weeks for Mr Coulton as he seeks to win again the electorate he has served for nearly 14 years, asking voters to back him again for "we have achieved so much and with your support, we can continue to deliver for our region." On election eve, he and his wife Robyn met supporters at Coonamble located along the Castlereagh River with the campaign team in tow, and posted on his social media that he had enjoyed a "lovely meal" at Terminus Hotel. He has personally handed out his how-to-vote cards at the Australian Electoral Commission's pre-poll centre on Cobra Street during the day and has also announced an $800,000 Coalition grant to extend the learning facilities at Macquarie Anglican Grammar School. "We are delivering real, needs-based funding that is matched by national reforms that will drive better results and outcomes as recommended by David Gonski in the review to achieve excellence in schools," Mr Coulton said. Early in the week, the Country Universities Centre which has hundreds of students enrolled at Broken Hill, Narrabri, and Moree has been assured by Mr Coulton of funding over the next four years, while another 16 community groups have also received generous help through the Coalition's Stronger Communities Programs. Mr Coulton said he was "very pleased to see" the funding going across his electorate because they are "helping hands to achieve big things." Among the grants are $22,000 to upgrade the kitchen at the Broken Hill Sea Scouts hall, $14,000 for Trangie Central School to build a covered shelter and $4,395 for Nyngan Rugby Union Club's new goal posts and players' pads. READ ALSO: After voting on Saturday morning and rallying a long line of locals at Coonamble High School's polling booth, Mr Coulton was grabbing a cuppa and muffin at Lil Coffee Cart "to keep me going today" for he is about to trek across five more towns on the way back to his campaign headquarters at Blue Ridge in Dubbo. He has clocked hundreds of kilometres in one day from Coonamble to Baradine, Coonabarabran, Binnaway, Coolah and Dunedoo, but in reality his regular travels across the vast electorate amount to thousands of kilometres on the odometer when Mr Coulton is on the job. Mr Coulton's volunteers at Dubbo are mostly long-time supporters of the Nationals Party such as Helen and they're busier more than ever as the smiling faces that represent Mr Coulton on the trail to win votes. "Ever since Mark's been elected, it's a family trait for me and my dad [helping him out every election]," she said. "It's easy to be among Mark's volunteers because people are always friendly...Everybody has their own opinions, and you get to know people when they want to talk," she said. Helen said she has seen Mr Coulton's previous wins and she's among those anxiously waiting for the results of the tough work they've put in at the booths and on to the bigger picture. With 31,982 voters from across Parkes who have cast their votes at early voting centres, and another 3,593 postal votes returned of the 9,167 valid applications, final counting results seem sooner than later.

