Police are appealing to the public to help locate a missing man believed to be last travelling to Dubbo via train. Jeremy Wilkinson, 28, was last sighted around the the Central train station area in Sydney on Wednesday May 18 about 12pm and was believed to be travelling via Dubbo. READ ALSO Jeremy is described as being about 162cm tall, 55 kilos and of a slim build with a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing a white hat, black shirt, black tracksuit pants and white shoes carrying a small black case on wheels. If anyone has information, please contact Dubbo Police on 6883 1599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information can also be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at www.police.nsw.gov.au.

