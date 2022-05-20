Since 1911, not-for-profit RSL LifeCare has been developing connected, supportive, and vibrant communities, for veterans and seniors with personalised care and services that suit your lifestyle. RSL LifeCare serves the local Dubbo community and wider NSW and ACT regions, operating 27 retirement living villages and 26 residential aged care homes. The service consists of new and already established communities. In addition to RSL LifeCare's retirement living and aged care communities, the team offer home care services within the community, empowering you stay independent and safe in your own home or one of .the organisation's RSL LifeCare remains true to its mission; to provide peace, security and care to veterans and all seniors. When considering home care there are different options to choose from. What you opt for will depend on the level of care you need, how long you need it for, and whether you want to rely on government-subsidised services, private services or help from your personal networks. The main options are either basic or short-term support through the Commonwealth Home Support Program or more or longer-term support with a Home Care Package. Alternatively you may choose to use private services or rely on family and friends. Home Care Packages and the CHSP both give you support to stay at home. The government-subsidised Home Care Packages program provides long-term support for older people who want to stay living at home. There are four levels of Home Care Package for different levels of care and support needs. Each level gets a different amount of funding. This can be used to buy hours of care or other support that suits your needs. Home Care Package funds aren't paid to you directly. Instead, you choose an approved Home Care Package provider to administer funds on your behalf and give you "case management" support. Once you have a Home Care Package, you can keep it for as long as you need. If your needs increase, you may be re-assessed for a higher level package.

The service consists of new and already established communities. In addition to RSL LifeCare's retirement living and aged care communities, the team offer home care services within the community, empowering you stay independent and safe in your own home or one of .the organisation's RSL LifeCare remains true to its mission; to provide peace, security and care to veterans and all seniors. Home care When considering home care there are different options to choose from. What you opt for will depend on the level of care you need, how long you need it for, and whether you want to rely on government-subsidised services, private services or help from your personal networks. The main options are either basic or short-term support through the Commonwealth Home Support Program or more or longer-term support with a Home Care Package. Alternatively you may choose to use private services or rely on family and friends. Home Care Packages and the CHSP both give you support to stay at home. The government-subsidised Home Care Packages program provides long-term support for older people who want to stay living at home. There are four levels of Home Care Package for different levels of care and support needs. Each level gets a different amount of funding. This can be used to buy hours of care or other support that suits your needs. Home Care Package funds aren't paid to you directly. Instead, you choose an approved Home Care Package provider to administer funds on your behalf and give you "case management" support. Once you have a Home Care Package, you can keep it for as long as you need. If your needs increase, you may be re-assessed for a higher level package.