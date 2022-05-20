Having the freedom to participate in the community is something everyone should enjoy. Bamara is an Indigenous business, and the team includes Indigenous support workers who provide culturally appropriate services to the participants they support. As a registered provider of the federal government's National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), Bamara Care focuses on providing individual and community support through designing and delivering projects, programs and initiatives through Australian government funding (state and federal). With services constantly growing, Bamara Care is delivering NDIS across Dubbo. The organisation's services provide eligible participants with control over creating an individual plan to achieve their goals and receive support, with appropriate funding allocated to accomplish this. Bamara Care offers participants connections to services and resources within the local community, giving you the flexibility to tailor the support you receive. Part of its support includes the Community Participation program, designed to help you find activities that match your interests, to reach your social and community goals. Team members organise opportunities for participants to join events, programs and activities in the local and wider community. Some of the initiatives for Community Participation includes: Bamara Care offers participants the chance to go on trips outside the local community. The team at Bamara Care is planning several upcoming trips later this year for participants, including PAX Melbourne for participants with a love of gaming, and the Vivid Sydney Festival to see the lights display. Bamara Care can assist you in applying for an NDIS plan to enjoy the best support for you. Bamara is a joint venture between the David Liddiard Group and Asuria, bringing years of experience and engagement to the area. To find out if you're eligible for the NDIS, contact phone1300 012 476 or visit bamara.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HqKfNWeMNcUiyNaZWaJHFZ/6827f445-1d6b-443e-be58-eb1774feb490.jpg/r3_129_1376_905_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bamara is an Indigenous business

FUN DAY OUT: Bamara Care with NDIS participants at a recent visit to Canberra. The organisation focuses on providing individual and community support. Having the freedom to participate in the community is something everyone should enjoy. Bamara is an Indigenous business, and the team includes Indigenous support workers who provide culturally appropriate services to the participants they support. As a registered provider of the federal government's National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), Bamara Care focuses on providing individual and community support through designing and delivering projects, programs and initiatives through Australian government funding (state and federal). With services constantly growing, Bamara Care is delivering NDIS across Dubbo. The organisation's services provide eligible participants with control over creating an individual plan to achieve their goals and receive support, with appropriate funding allocated to accomplish this. Bamara Care offers participants connections to services and resources within the local community, giving you the flexibility to tailor the support you receive. Part of its support includes the Community Participation program, designed to help you find activities that match your interests, to reach your social and community goals.

Team members organise opportunities for participants to join events, programs and activities in the local and wider community. Some of the initiatives for Community Participation includes: Trips - Bamara hosts various day trips to sports events and gaming expos, travelling to Sydney, Canberra, and more;

Daily social activities - enjoy the zoo, art gallery, bowling, markets or social lunches;

Arts and crafts - find your creative side with our arts and crafts programs, including our woodwork program where support workers help you make picture frames, birdhouses, and more;

Saturday night outings - regular activities including dinners, live music, movies or special events in town. Bamara Care offers participants the chance to go on trips outside the local community.

The team at Bamara Care is planning several upcoming trips later this year for participants, including PAX Melbourne for participants with a love of gaming, and the Vivid Sydney Festival to see the lights display. Bamara Care can assist you in applying for an NDIS plan to enjoy the best support for you.

Bamara is a joint venture between the David Liddiard Group and Asuria, bringing years of experience and engagement to the area.

To find out if you're eligible for the NDIS, contact phone1300 012 476 or visit bamara.com.au SHARE