10 days' paid gender affirmation leave for Coles employees

National supermarket chain Coles has introduced 10 days' paid leave for employees undergoing gender affirmation. Full-time and part-time workers will be entitled to this leave, while casual employees can access unpaid gender affirmation leave. The leave applies to social affirmation, medical affirmation or legal affirmation. "This may include attending medical or specialist appointments, legal appointments, attending counselling services, attending services supporting their mental health and wellbeing, under-taking hormone therapy, or medical surgical processes," a spokesperson said. According to Coles chief legal and safety officer David Brewster, the leave is an important step to promote LGBTQI+ inclusion in the Australian workplace and community. "We know that we have at least 900 team members who identify as transgender or gender diverse. We need to have proper policy and education in this area so there is clear guidance around taking leave for this important transition in their life," Mr Brewster said.

