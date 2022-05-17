news, local-news,

The Dubbo Local Government Area was ranked seventh in the state for domestic violence-related assault in 2021, and a new conference organised by the Dubbo Violence Prevention Collective (DVPC) aims to address this. The 'From Violence to Safety Conference: Partners in preventing domestic, family & sexual abuse' brings together expert practitioners and educators on Tuesday, June 7 June at the Dubbo RSL Club. Mark Noonan, Business Development Manager for CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes, and Media Officer for the DVPC, said the conference was aimed at people working in domestic violence, as well as organisations that provide support, including homeless services. "We are trying to lift awareness about domestic violence, as Dubbo is unfortunately in the top-ten for domestic violence incidents," Mr Noonan said. "This conference has been almost a year in the making, and is targeted more at professionals. "We're hoping people walk away with new approaches, new understanding, and something they can apply when they're working with victims." Keynote speakers are Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree, Western Region, NSW Police and Maree Crabbe director of the Australian Violence Prevention Project It's Time we Talked. The day's topics include the relationship between harmful sexual behaviour by children and domestic and family violence, working with men - behaviour change programs, coercive control, the link between interpersonal violence and animal abuse, and accessing victims services supports. Ms Crabbe will speak on the connection between the consumption of pornography and the development of young people's understanding of sexuality. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Ms Crabbe will also host a one-day workshop called 'Sex Ed by Porn? Pornography, Young People and Sexuality' on Wednesday, June 8 at Dubbo RSL, and a free parents' evening called 'It's Time we Talked, Pornography, young people & sexuality today' at the Dubbo Senior Campus Lecture Theatre on the evening of Tuesday, June 7. The DVPC is a collection of domestic violence services in Dubbo that aim to increase the awareness of domestic violence and encourage the entire community to be involved in identifying it and bringing it to an end. Find out more about the conference and associated events, and book tickets (by Thursday, June 4 for the conference), at 123tix.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

