Electric vehicles to help Dubbo Council achieve zero emissions

With use of petrol and diesel that accounts for 12 per cent of their total greenhouse gas emissions, Dubbo Regional Council seek to reduce the amount to zero by transitioning to electric vehicles. The Dubbo Regional Council Zero Emission Fleet (ZEF) Strategy and Implementation Plan has been designed to support and guide Council in reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with its fleet operations. At the recent council meeting on May, 12 council unanimously agreed to put the plan on public display for consultation before they decide whether or not to endorse the report. Zero emissions vehicles that council will be looking at include battery electric (BEV) and Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). According to a report to council by Darryll Quigley these vehicles emit no greenhouse gas emissions but only if they're recharged using renewable electricity sources. "The transition to a zero emissions fleet may include hybrid electric (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) vehicles," the report said. Dubbo Council's Manager Resource Recovery and Efficiency John Wisniewski presented to council all the benefits that could come from going to zero emissions. "We could be a leader amongst other governments in this particular transition," he said. The council has also been looking at where charging station structure and where they could be put and the benefits and negatives of the sites. READ MORE: "We want to be ready for grants when they become available," he said. Mr Wisniewski said one of the benefits of having the charging station would be that people from Dubbo and Wellington could use them in their daily lives. "It would also bring a whole new market of people out to Dubbo if we have more stations," he said. "It really prepares Dubbo for the future and gets us ahead of the curve." Council would start with installing 10 charging stations and then looking at having one per vehicle they have. Council's requirement for the development of the Zero Emissions Fleet Strategy and Implementation Plan has arisen from Council's adopted Energy Strategy and Implementation Plan 2020 to 2025, which includes a Sustainable Transport goal to "... plan for and begin to transition to a zero emissions fleet." The report states that there are many benefits of moving to a zero emissions fleet that includes reduced greenhouse gas emissions, improved air quality, less noise, and lower running costs than conventional vehicles as a result of decreased fuel and servicing costs. "While zero emissions vehicle (ZEV) charging will increase electricity demand, emissions from vehicle charging will fall as Council increases the proportion of its electricity from renewable sources," the report said. "In addition, any hydrogen procured for fuel would need to be produced from renewable energy sources to remain a zero emissions option."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/d2d21bf8-4873-44ae-9301-fd46c2d011bf.jpg/r0_34_1034_618_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg