How to apply for more bins in Dubbo

Dubbo Regional Council has released information about the number of bins, including how to apply for more, following an inquiry into providing and servicing more bins. The Daily Liberal's recent report on a resident's qualms about littering in Dubbo has raised the question of whether there are enough bins in the city. This query was posed to council. A spokesperson has responded with information about street bins and park bins, in areas where the speed limit is 60 kilometres per hour or less. Around the central business district, there are 110 bins, including those inside shopping areas and takeaway shops. These bins are emptied according to the level of foot traffic. Bins in the CBD area is serviced three times a week and other areas serviced twice a week. READ ALSO: There are 107 park bins, examples of locations are Victoria Park, Elston Park, Pioneer Park, Delroy Park, Lunar Park, Arboretum Park, Southlakes, Wahroonga Park, and Sandy Beach. "If community members felt passionate about Dubbo Regional Council providing and servicing more bins, they can submit this feedback to the currently open community consultation for the 2022/2023 draft budget and associated documents," the council's spokesperson said. The submissions close on Monday, May 30.

