Ballimore Public School welcomed hundreds of visitors through its gates on Monday morning as part of a charity fundraiser. The Variety NSW Bash made its way to the region on Monday as part of a seven-day adventure around the state which began in Newcastle on Sunday. Day two kicked off with a breakfast at Ballimore. Along the way during their trip, 'Bashers' (participants) donate items and equipment to schools who may be doing it tough. Ballimore Public School principal Margot Jasprizza was taken aback by the support the school got, including a $5000 donation to upgrade technology. "It's been amazing for us being a small school, the generosity is amazing," she said. "We've put it towards updating our technology and our laptops which we never would have been able to do. "It's something we would fundraise for over a period of time so upgrading that was a priority for us." READ ALSO: With just 15 students, the children got a surprise as they arrived on Monday with roughly 300 guests waiting to greet them. Ms Jasprizza believes the schools children and staff will remember the visit for a long time to come. "I was completely overwhelmed so I can't imagine what they were thinking," she said. "I'm looking at them now and they are totally amazed, I don't think any of them or us really had an idea of what it would be like. "We've really embraced the community to be apart of it today." Variety's Victor Sheil admitted picking Ballimore as a place to visit was an easy choice. "Ballimore is just a great little spot, the kids are a good group and we are here to help them out," he said. "Plus give our people a great experience in the bush." The NSW Bash is in its 30th year of being held with Mr Sheil being involved in 29 of the events so far. The Bash will continue throughout the week stopping at Cobar, Wagga Wagga and Bathurst before returning to Newcastle on May 21.

