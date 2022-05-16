news, local-news,

Aussie rock legends, Midnight Oil, will be headlining the second Mundi Mundi Bash this August on the Mundi Mundi plains near Broken Hill - part of their final ever tour. Outback revellers flocked to the inaugural music festival last month and the organisers from Outback Music Festival Group are expecting the upcoming event to be just as successful as the first. Owner and Managing Director of the Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash and Birdsville Big Red Bash, Greg Donovan said it would be the last chance to see The Oils live. "While Midnight Oil's 2019 Birdsville Big Red Bash remains a once-in-a-lifetime coup for many festival-goers, the band's upcoming Mundi Mundi Bash performance is sure to be an equally special and memorable bucket list experience," he said. "With this being the final tour by Midnight Oil, we feel honoured to be hosting them in such a unique and iconic outback location that befits their spirit, legacy and connection to Australia. Midnight Oil are a true national treasure, and we should grab and cherish every opportunity we have to see them live!" Midnight Oil will join a stellar line-up of musicians at the event including Jimmy Barnes, Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Jon Stevens and Daryl Braithwaite. Mr Donovan said Dubbo locals were sure to attend the upcoming festival. READ ALSO: "We get a lot of people from regional NSW including Dubbo, Cowra, Bathurst, Orange and further afield, as well as regional Victoria and up and down the coast," Mr Donovan said. Besides the top-notch music, the Mundi Mundi Bash will offer entertainment and activities throughout the day including sunrise yoga, the Mundi Undi Run with proceeds going to the Royal Flying Doctor Service, a world-record attempt at dancing the Nutbush City Limits, and various activities for the kids. The Mundi Mundi Bash will take place from August 18 to 20. Find out more about the line-up and activities, and book tickets, at mundimundibash.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/7835dc54-e4e7-4474-a3c5-3f27cee14323.jpg/r0_273_5472_3365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg