The Dubbo Demons Tier 1 Men's side will be looking to bounce back from a loss last weekend when they head to Bathurst on Saturday. The Demons will make the journey down the Mitchell Highway to face this Bathurst Bushrangers for the first time this season in round three of the AFL Central West season. Playing at South Dubbo Oval last weekend, the hosts were upset by the Orange Tigers but showed enough positive signs in the second half to prove they are capable of better. It won't be easy for the Demons however, with the Bushrangers being strong at George Park 2. The Demons will be boosted by the inclusions of captain Dylan Fairall and Bevan Charlton-White who will both play their first matches of the season after missing the opening fortnight. READ ALSO: The Tier 2 Men's side will be looking to make it three wins in a row as the face the Bushranger Rebels earlier in the day. Both sides are yet to lose a game and sit equal on points with Cowra as only percentages separate the top three sides Jayden Wallace will line up for the Demons in both men's matches as will five other Dubbo players on Saturday. Like the two men's side, the Demons' Women's side will play the Bushrangers in between the two male matches on Saturday. The women's side enjoyed a good win last weekend over Orange and will be looking to continue their impressive start to the season against Bathurst. The Tier 2 Men's game will begin at 11am leading into the Women's and Tier 1 matches.

