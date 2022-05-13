news, local-news, cybersecurity workshops, cybersecurity dubbo, identity theft dubbo, cybersecurity awareness dubbo, internet literacy dubbo, online literacy dubbo, scams dubbo, cyber resilience

A charity coming to Dubbo between May 19 to 21 is looking to spread awareness about preventing and responding to cybercrimes and scams. IDCARE will be conducting cyber resilience outreach clinics (CROCs) on Thursday, May 19 at a pop-up stall in Orana Mall and on Friday, May 21 at the farmers markets. "CROC handler" Jason Corbett is a cybersecurity analyst at IDCARE and says the clinics are for everyone. He said owners of small to medium businesses interested in protecting their online presence would benefit from the clinics. "We aim to educate people on how they can prevent identity theft, both online and physical. Cybercriminals are not only after your money, they are also trying to steal your identity," he said. In a world where it's almost impossible to not go online, he said today's smart phones are mini computers which could be compromised. "You probably won't know that your identity has been misused until you get a knock on the door and it's a debt collector trying to recover the money for the line of credit that was taken out in your name. Or when you do try to get a line of credit, your first mortgage or buy that big TV from JB Hi-Fi that you find out that you have a bad credit rating," Mr Corbett said. Rob Blackmore, a retired ABC Radio Morning Show presenter turned CROC ambassador, will be hosting the clinics. He said it could often be confusing for people to know who to turn to for help when something goes wrong. "Our clinics provide a real person, who you can approach," he said. IDCARE also helps people with their devices if affected by remote access scams.

