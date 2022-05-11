news, local-news,

What could be more perfect than an alfresco concert of opera favourites at the historic Dundullimal Homestead on a beautiful Dubbo autumn afternoon? Music-lovers are in for a treat when Macquarie Conservatorium and Dundullimal Homestead bring their strengths together for the return of Opera at Dundullimal, a beautiful outdoor event. Audience members will have the opportunity to enjoy the historic homestead - a National Trust property - and relax with a picnic on the grounds while being entertained with a beautiful array of music that begins with the Macquarie Big Band performing some swinging tunes. This will be followed by visiting opera singers Rebecca Collins, Rachael Duncan and Rohan Thatcher from Canberra, and pianist and director of Macquarie Conservatorium, Vivienne Winther, in a program of operatic excerpts from around the world. Joining them this year is young tenor from Geurie, Nathan Bryon, who began his singing studies at Dubbo's Macquarie Conservatorium with Opera Australia soprano Dawn Walsh. Mr Bryon has gone on to complete tertiary studies in singing at Sydney Conservatorium and is now a scholarship recipient of the Melba Opera Trust and the Joan Sutherland and Richard Bonynge Foundation. Mr Bryon said it was set to be a "gorgeous event" and it was "really special to hear this repertoire" locally. "I think regional audiences have a really special energy and really enjoy the arts. Without having as much access as you do in the city, people are really grateful to have these experiences." He said he was excited to be performing in his hometown with artists he first met as a student at Macquarie Conservatorium. READ ALSO: "The concert features a wonderful range of well-known opera favourites that we all enjoy singing and I'm sure the audience will love," he said. He added: "I think people will have a wonderful experience." Ms Winther said: "What's really special about this event is the setting; you can enjoy your favourite opera moments while relaxing with friends over a picnic, in the beautiful grounds of Dundullimal Homestead." Opera at Dundullimal is on Sunday, May 15 at Dundullimal Homestead, with gates open from 12.30pm and opera concert starting at 2pm. Book online at 123tix.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/6bc6f7e0-633f-40f6-b95f-4ad5a11d0f9c.png/r0_1051_3500_3029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg