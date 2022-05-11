news, local-news,

Gowns were donned and caps were thrown at Charles Sturt University's (CSU) Bathurst campus this month when more than 430 students - including some Dubbo and Wellington locals - celebrated their rescheduled graduations. The students, from the classes of 2020 and 2021, had their graduations postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but all were able to celebrate with their classmates and friends during five ceremonies held on Monday 2, Tuesday 3 and Thursday 5 May. The Bathurst events hosted graduates from all faculties and from courses including education, psychology, computing and mathematics, and nursing. Among them was Emily Eagleston from Wellington, who is now working in her dream job with White Key Marketing in Sydney. Ms Eagleston was part of the class of 2021, and had her graduation from a Bachelor of Business Marketing postponed from December. She said it was "amazing" to be back on campus, celebrating with the class with which she began her studies. She hadn't been back to Bathurst campus since after her first year, when she transitioned to online learning. She said her job was "very hectic" but she loved it. "I started there in January, which was great timing for finishing my degree. I now specialise in social media, branding and content creation for a range of clients from different industries, and I really love it." Laura Gilmour - originally from Gilgandra - also graduated this month. She is now working at Boyce Chartered Accountants in Dubbo. She also finished her degree in 2021 - a Bachelor of Accounting - and had her graduation postponed until this year. "It was good to be back, as I hadn't been back to Bathurst for a couple of years," Ms Gilmour said. "I was there for the first semester but then I had a cadetship lined up at Dubo in an accounting firm and was studying online." READ ALSO: She said being able to work in the industry while finishing her degree was worthwhile. "Getting the experience while doing uni is invaluable," Ms Gilmour said. CSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon said the University had not forgotten the graduates who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's exciting to host graduations again as they are the culmination of years of academic focus, hard work and sacrifice for our students," Professor Leon said. "It's an important moment for them to stop and celebrate with family and friends who have supported them." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/ac8df855-b9b4-4e18-9421-6041a09a1a63.JPEG/r0_235_2048_1392_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg