Visit Dubbo Library during NSW Law Week, May 16-22, for better understanding of the law and legal system. This collection of up-to-date and easily understood books and brochures about the law can be borrowed or referenced at Dubbo Library for free. It includes information on general law; family law; sexual assault; domestic violence; defending yourself in court; managing fines; wills and estate planning; managing disagreements with neighbours; and companion animal law. Additional information is available from home 24/7 on the Find Legal Answers database at https://legalanswers.sl.nsw.gov.au/ More complex resources are available in the Law Books for Libraries collection which are suitable for law students and lawyers. This includes thorough books of all aspects of the law in NSW as well as reference and advice guides for specific circumstances like the Aboriginal Wills Handbook, Discrimination Toolkit, and Mortgage Stress Handbook. For quick and clear explanations of recent changes and debates in the law, the Hot Topics series is regularly updated and provides fact-checked and trustworthy information about current events. This is an excellent resource for general information or school assignments. https://legalanswers.sl.nsw.gov.au/hot-topics Next week, Macquarie Regional Library is partnering with Western NSW Community Legal Centre to host free legal information sessions designed to help you understand your rights and the law. Free, but bookings are required. To book, visit www.mrl.nsw.gov.au or call 6801 4510. Fines & Traffic Laws: Ideal for drivers of all ages and experience. Part one looks at a range of on-the-spot fines and infringement notices plus paying, contesting or ignoring fines. Part two covers speeding, drink and drug driving and other major traffic offences. Dubbo library, Monday May 16, 10.30-11.30am and Wellington library, Thursday May 19, 10.30-11.30am. Your First Job for Youth: Preparing for the workplace is a milestone moment in the lives of most young people. This free talk looks at the basic rights and responsibilities of workers from the age they are eligible to take on employment, to important issues such as pay rates and awards, workplace safety and resolving problems that may arise with fellow workmates or management. Dubbo library, Wednesday May 18, 5-6pm. Consumer Law: Did you know that store signs stating 'No refunds' or 'No refunds on sale items' are illegal? This informative talk unpacks consumer guarantees, the difference between major and minor problems and when you are entitled to a repair, replacement or refund. You'll learn how to approach a retailer or manufacturer and where to go if further action is required. Dubbo and Wellington library, Friday May 20, 10.30-11.30am. 10.00am-6.00pm Monday to Friday, 10.00am-3.00pm Saturdays, 11.00am-3.00pm Sundays. Corner of Talbragar and Macquarie Streets, Dubbo. Phone 6801 4510. Website: www.mrl.nsw.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/db3cd847-367b-4c17-86ba-eb8bae7de06c.jpg/r0_500_2080_1675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg