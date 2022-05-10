subscribers-only, Parkes candidates forum at Dubbo RSL, Federal Election 2022, Dubbo RSL, Nationals Party incumbent Parkes MP Mark Coulton, Labor Party candidate Jack Ayoub, Informed Medical Options Party candidate Ben Fox, Greens candidate Trish Frail, Indigenous-Aboriginal Party candidate Derek Hardman

A minor party candidate for Parkes, Ben Fox, still recovering from a heart attack, was left shaken by a barrage of hostile questions from the audience on Monday night's election forum at Dubbo RSL Club. Some people yelled and labeled him "anti-science" and "ignorant" as the former high school teacher and chef explained why the Informed Medical Options Party took an anti-COVID-19 vaccine stance throughout the pandemic. "We are not against vaccines, we just want people to be taking completely independent decisions with [vaccine] safety studies in science that some vaccines have not been safe long term," Mr Fox said. Mr Fox was the last to speak at the forum attended by more than hundred locals openly displaying their political connections. Labor's Jack Ayoub was first pick from the barrel, next was incumbent Parkes MP Mark Coulton, Greens' Trish Frail and Indigenous-Aboriginal Party's Derek Hardman. Mr Hardman, a Barkindji man of Broken Hill, received ringing applause from the crowd for openly declaring their newly-formed party was not preferencing any candidate on their ballot paper because "we want to stand on our own two feet." READ ALSO: But Mr Hardman gave Mr Coulton, of the Nationals Party, a glossy endorsement for his continued representation of matters concerning the Aboriginal community across Parkes and that "if anybody needs a reference it is Mark Coulton" who has been their consistent "voice in parliament". At the forum's end, Mr Fox quietly walked away from the crowd retreating to a corner of the auditorium and grabbing a cold drink at the bar before speaking with the Daily Liberal. "I think these responses [from angry people in the audience] are just typical in this campaign," a soft-spoken Mr Fox politely said. But on doorknock campaigns Mr Fox said he has not experienced antagonistic or unpleasant responses. "When I talk to them, they are respectful of my decision and choice and that's what it all comes down to. That's what it's all about for people having informed decisions [on COVID vaccines]. Health worker, Joanne Smith, was among a handful to support Mr Fox and she believes voters need to know more about COVID because many workers in the health sector left the service for refusing vaccinations. "We have allied health workers who resigned because they won't take vaccines required to be on the job and that is why we are short of staff." Ms Frail received lukewarm audience responses on saving indigenous artifacts and how Greens would support industries not operating on renewable energy.

