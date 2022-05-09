NSW Aboriginal Ranger Program to create career opportunities

news, local-news, jobs, regional, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, training, employment, government, NSW, Ranger

Local Land Services has introduced a new Aboriginal Ranger Program aimed at enhancing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people's connection to country and providing meaningful avenues for employment. In the program, First Nations Australians over the age of 18 would be recruited, trained, and supported in culturally safe and appropriate ways to develop skills and experience. The $5.95 million program also hopes to increase the inclusion of traditional land management practices in on-ground projects and programs across NSW. Starting in July 2022, the Aboriginal Ranger Program will be based in four Local Land Services regions across the Riverina, Murray, Central and North West. As part of the program, 22 new Aboriginal staff will be hired which include 16 trainee rangers based in local towns. "These rangers will help engage local communities in landscape management and will create unique opportunities for Local Land Services to work and walk together with Aboriginal people and communities," Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said. He added that a diverse workforce was crucial to employee and organisational growth. The rangers will work in all areas of Local Land Services operations, including conservation and ecosystem management, pest animal control, and Aboriginal site protection. "This program offers experience, exposure and development in our Land Services and Biosecurity teams and strengthens our ability to offer a career pathway to young Aboriginal people," Local Land Services' Graham Kelly said. Visit www.LLS.nsw.gov.au/aboriginal-ranger

