It's already been an unforgettable Western Junior League season for the Dubbo Basketball Association and now they have the chance to finish it in perfect fashion. For the first time, Dubbo sides will contest the Division 1 finals in every grade this weekend. Eight sides will flay the flag for the Rams at Bathurst and there's plenty of anticipation within the club, as was proven in a conversation between coaching coordinator Claire Hargreaves and under 12 boys coach Sean Bowen this week. "He said he couldn't sleep the other night because he's so nervous," Hargreaves said. "I told him that's so great that you're nervous because it shows you care. You're so passionate and he wants it for those little boys. They're really determined to win that grand final but he's so nervous. "My advice to coaches and players is just to enjoy the moment." READ ALSO: - 'You feel the love and support': Mother's Day special for pair of Raidettes - 'I will get out of this': Messages and love and support inspire after spinal injury - Demons eager to run out at home for the first time in months against the Tigers That care factor is something that has helped drive the current success for Dubbo basketball. Hargreaves and many of the coaches have been hard at work over a number of years, developing the rookies program to help familiarise the youngest players with the game before creating training programs to further the skills as they grow older. "We spent a lot of time teaching the fundamentals and you can see as they step-up, having that base really helps," Hargreaves said. "The coaches then build on that rather than start with it. It's really, really good." Of the eight Dubbo sides heading to the finals at Bathurst this weekend, five finished the regular season in first spot on their respective ladder. It gets better yet, as all five of those sides didn't lose a game on the way to the finals series. "For all our teams to make the Division 1 finals is unreal. We've never had it," Hargreaves said. "They're all in Division 1 and all in with a good chance." As special as it will be for all Dubbo teams this weekend, a title win would be particularly sweet for the two under 18s sides. Many of those players are coming to the end of their time in the junior basketball system and the under 18s boys side, coached by Michael Strawns, is yet to lose a match this season. "Josh Bywater, Jack Strawns and Rhys O'Neill lead that group and there's some new kids and you don't even know where they come from but they're great kids," Hargreaves said. "Michael Strawns has them playing some great basketballers and for our little ones to watch them, they're great role models." Hargreaves coaches the under 14s girls, who were simply dominant on the way to finishing unbeaten through 11 round matches. "My passion is the girls basketball so to keep them playing and loving it right up to seniors, that's what I really hope stays with them," she said. "We make training fun and keep them involved. They help coaching rookies and they love that so we keep them in that community where they feel happy and they feel safe and they've got somewhere to go and mix with all different people. That's really important." Semi-finals start from 8.30am on Saturday.

