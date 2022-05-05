news, local-news,

Dubbo's 2022 wet weather trend has continued after the record breaking rainfall totals for April were confirmed. According to Weatherzone, Dubbo recorded 191.2mm of rain across April's 31 days, a figure which blasts the month's average rainfall for the town out of the water. The long term average rainfall for Dubbo in April is 34.4mm, some 156.8mm less than what was recorded in 2022. According to monthly records, last month was the wettest April since 1993 with the previous rainfall record being 106.6mm back in 2020. READ ALSO: It has already been a wet start to May as well, with 10.6mm rain recorded in just the first five days of the month. As of May 5, Dubbo had recorded 453.1mm of rain which is well above the total to the same day in 2021 which was 377.8mm. Weatherzone's long range rainfall chart is suggesting May could be a drier month compared to the start of the year. January's rainfall total was also the most recorded since 1993 with 153.9mm of rain falling in the opening month. The top temperature for the month was 28.5 degrees while the low was 5.8. Temperatures around town are expected to drop over the next few days with a low of just two degrees forecast for Saturday.

