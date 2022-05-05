news, local-news,

After multiple complaints, Dubbo Regional Council has listened to local residents and will implement safety improvements on Nanima Village Road in Wellington. Council has unanimously agreed to incorporate advanced 'Grid/One Lane' warning signs, 'Give Way' signs, directional signs for Wellington Waste Transfer Station, side intersection warning signs and line marking in accordance with the Council Plan. According to a report by Dubbo Council's director of infrastructure Steven Colliver and safe roads engineer Ridwan Quaium, road safety concerns were raised due to "deficient signage and line marking" on Nanima Village Road. The proposed cost to fix the safety issue will be $5000 with an ongoing cost of $50 per year. The new upgrades will "address the signage and line marking deficiency by bringing the signage and line marking up to standard". This matter was considered by the Local Traffic Committee at its Monday, April 4 meeting where they were unanimously in support of the recommendation. READ ALSO: "Road safety concerns have been raised...especially at the location of the two cattle grids and at the access to the Wellington Waste Transfer Station," the report stated. Consultation with the Local Traffic Committee, including representatives from NSW Police, the Local State Member of Parliament, Transport for NSW and Council, reviewed and discussed the proposal put to the Committee. "Council will provide the resources in terms of staff, signs and line marking to implement the road safety improvements..." the report stated. According to the report Council wishes to raise awareness in the community of the two existing cattle grid locations and access to the Wellington Waste Transfer Station. "By implementing the proposed road safety improvements, the road safety conditions on Nanima Village Road will be improved for those accessing Nanima Village as those traveling to the Wellington Waste Transfer Station," the report said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/ab7fcab6-385c-4783-a87d-846e36ecc91e.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg