Earlier this year the juniors were flying the flag for Dubbo, with many competing at a national level while some were also moving from home to chase their Australian dreams. But Dubbo Cycle Club is about more than just its junior riders, as was showcased at last month's national track titles at Brisbane. Dubbo's masters contingent was outstanding at the meet and collected a host of medals after a long build-up following the state championships. A strong team from the Dubbo club made the trip to Brisbane and while there was a strong results all-round, Emily Williams, Darrell Wheeler and Erica Lunney were three of the biggest stars across the entire championships. READ ALSO: - 'I will get out of this': Messages and love and support inspire after spinal injury - Five locals break records at recent national championships - Rhinos without skipper for more than a month as they prepare for the Boars During the first of four days of competition, Emily Williams took a gold in the time trial while Lunney collected the silver. Darrell Wheeler took his first gold medal for the titles in the individual pursuit. The ladies' team sprint group scored a fantastic bronze medal win before Williams also collected a second gold medal for the for her point score. During day two, Wheeler turned his attention to the time trial and won silver before an amazing trifecta of gold medals for the club followed. Williams, Lunney, and Williams all won their respective scratch races to cap another successful day. The action returned on day there, and there Wheeler and Williams led the way again. Wheeler won the sprint in a nail-biting finish while Williams produced another brilliant performance to win the individual pursuit. Heather Maleham finished with the bronze behind Williams in what was a deserved result after plenty of hard work. The action came to a close on day four but there was still time for more Dubbo joy. Williams, Lunney and Wheeler all won gold again in the keirin before the teams pursuit took centre stage. The Dubbo women won a silver but there was still time for Wheeler to put his name up in lights as he won gold in the point-score to complete a stellar meeting. In total, Dubbo Cycle Club won 13 gold, three silver and two bronze. That took the overall medal tally for the national to 17 gold, five silver and six bronze for Dubbo.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/2a1669ed-da51-48c9-bee4-0912b1f8b795.jpg/r0_52_1347_813_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg