The Easter school holidays have come to an end but that hasn't stopped the regional tourism boom from keeping Dubbo providers busy. Numerous accommodation providers across the region are still experiencing high booking rates, with one saying they were going into their sixth week of being booked-out. Likewise, experience providers are seeing large numbers of visitors, some of whom waited until after the school holidays rush to travel to the regions. Head of Tourism at Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS), John Larkin, said the Dubbo Visitor Centre was still getting up to 150 people per day, compared with up to 200 people per day in the school holidays. "Prior to the school holidays it was dead, but there is a bit of confidence returning," Mr Larkin said. "It was very, very tough for all accommodation and hospitality and tourism operators over the last two years with COVID-19, but word of mouth is still so important to us and people are coming back on recommendations." Team Leader at the Dubbo Visitors Information Centre (VIC), Jane Sullivan, said "a lot of caravaners came out" after the school holidays ended. "Just looking out the window here there are a lot of caravans parked outside, and it's the grey nomad-type demographic as opposed to the younger families travelling," Ms Sullivan said. The VIC is offering a pass called the Great Big Adventure Pass which gets customers entry into the RFDS Visitor Centre, Taronga Western Plains Zoo, Old Dubbo Gaol and Wellington Caves. "We're quite pleased with how well that is selling and it seems to be continuing on after the holidays," she said. READ ALSO: Southern Cross Motel Group CEO, Liam Kelly, said his Aberdeen Motel Dubbo was booked up for a number of events over the next month including the NRL, the Stock Route Country Music Festival and the Dubbo Show. He said with mid-week business customers and weekend leisure travellers, the market remained strong. "Dubbo is a very strong market because it's the hub of the central west," Mr Kelly said. Taronga Western Plains Zoo has also been breaking visitor records. Director, Steve Hinks, said: "We saw incredible numbers visiting in the recent Easter School holidays and it hasn't stopped, even though borders are open, people are still travelling to the regions, staying and experiencing places such as Taronga Western Plains Zoo, which is fantastic for the tourism economy in our region." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

