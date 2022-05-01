news, local-news, parkes, federal election 2022, labor party, nationals party, greens party, Labor candidate Jack Ayoub, Greens candidate Trish Frail, nationals Party candidate Mark Coulton

Midway into the election campaign and Labor's Jack Ayoub and Greens' Trish Frail, flanked by their supporters, simultaneously pounded Dubbo's central business district late last week pushing their case for Parkes' 110,000 voters. The Coalition's three terms in government and incumbent Parkes MP Mark Coulton of the Nationals Party copped the flak as the two major parties' contenders took turns critiquing their biggest opponent in the lead-up to Monday, May 9 when early voters begin casting their choice who will lead NSW's largest regional seat. Mr Ayoub, senator Deborah O'Neill and campaigners in red shirts spoke at Church Street at 11am about promising to lift aged care workers' wages, working visas for agriculture workers, free TAFE training for local students to meet skills shortage, affordable housing, telecommunications and innovation, improved health services and a federal Independent Commission Against Corruption. READ ALSO: - The Pub Test: Is a federal Independent Commission Against Corruption needed? - 'No money left': Beverly left penniless by collapsed insurance firm - Pre-poll date announced but electoral staff are needed in Parkes "We will incentivise [Pacific island] workers to come here ... we have the lowest unemployment in this electorate but screaming for [workers] and getting those people is critical," Mr Ayoub, an Australian Workers Union official, said. "Employment is a massive issue here ... people are desperately looking for staff but walking down the streets I could see many shops have closed so its very patchy out here," Ms O'Neill said. She also confirmed Labor will bring back the stalled legislation on ICAC that Coalition MPs and Prime Minister Scott Morrison declined to support likening Labor's proposal as a "kangaroo court." Ms Frail and senate candidate Dr Amanda Cohn, a doctor and former deputy mayor of Albury Council, briefed media at 1pm at Victoria Park on same day prioritising women's welfare, regional health services and denouncing the Coalition's stance on net zero carbon emissions by 2050. "Morrison's net zero by 2050 isn't even a plan. It relies on technology that hasn't even been invented yet and nothing for transitioning workers from the fossil fuel industry to renewable jobs," Ms Frail told the Daily Liberal. The two parties finalised their ballot preferences with Ms Frail putting Mr Ayoub number 3 and giving the Indigenous-Aboriginal party candidate Derek Hardman number 2 on the Greens' ticket. Labor gave Ms Frail number 2 spot.

