news, local-news,

BARNABY Joyce has tapped into the number one issue of regional voters by spending billions on infrastructure, according to a new poll, but is struggling to cut through on the number two issue, climate change. More than 500 readers of Australian Community Media's agricultural publications were asked what their top three election issues were. Almost half of all responders put regional infrastructure (47.2 per cent) in their top three, closely followed by climate change (46 per cent), health and education (42.3 per cent), and cost of living (41.3 per cent). Nationals leader and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has been on a regional infrastructure spending spree, with multi-billion-dollar commitments in the recent budget and plenty of multi-million-dollar election promises. Mr Joyce is armed with a regional infrastructure war chest of at least $20 billion, which was negotiated in exchange for the Nationals support of the government's target of net-zero emissions by 2050. READ MORE: Despite agreeing to net-zero by 2050, Mr Joyce has struggled to openly support the target, despite the ACM poll echoing the results of other recent surveys, which have found climate change is an important election issue to the majority of Nationals voters. Mr Joyce backed hydrogen as the resource industry of the future, but refused to use the term energy "transition" because it "equals unemployment" and defended high-profile Nationals candidate for Flynn, Collin Boyce, who called the 2050 commitment "Morrison's document" and branded it a "flexible plan". The Deputy Prime Minister's vague stance on net-zero has allowed the climate wars to reignite within the Coalition, with Senator Matt Canavan declaring the policy was "dead" - who was promptly told to "pull his head in" by both former Nationals leader Michael McCormack and Nationals Capricornia MP Michelle Landry. Prime Minister Scott Morrison was forced to clarify the Coalition's policy and said commitment to net zero by 2050 "is the government's absolute policy". NBN and mobile connectivity (26.7 per cent), water security (26.3 per cent) and the labour workforce shortage (23.3 per cent) were the next most common top three. Biosecurity was the next most pressing issue, with 17.8pc of responders putting it in their top three, echoing recent outcries from the agriculture industry about insufficient biosecurity spending. There are also lingering fears about trade access and the effects of Australia's international relations (17.6 per cent), as the war in Ukraine and China's presence in the Pacific continue to make headlines. Despite the national focus on housing availability, only 14.2 per cent of responders were concerned enough about house and rent prices to place the issue in their top three, while concerns about COVID-19 have faded into the background, with only 6.7 per cent of voters mentioning it. - Regional infrastructure: 47.2 per cent - Climate change: 46 per cent - Health/education: 42.5 per cent - Cost of living: 41.3 per cent - NBN/Mobile connectivity: 26.7 per cent - Water security: 26.3 per cent - Labour workforce shortage: 23.3 per cent - Biosecurity: 17.8 per cent - Trade access/international relations: 17.6 per cent - House/rent prices: 14.2 per cent - Managing COVID: 6.7 per cent Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37sRjZccYfaNxXbGxARzun2/4bccdcd0-683e-441e-afd3-700e30158625.png/r13_0_5386_3036_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg