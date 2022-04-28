news, local-news,

Students from all over the Western region had the chance to discuss their futures with more than 70 different organisations on Thursday. Dubbo College Senior Campus held a careers day in which 76 organisations including universities, TAFE NSW, the army and NSW Police attended. Students from schools across the region including Wellington, Bourke and Dunedoo were present on Thursday to speak to people regarding their futures. For Dubbo College year 12 students Darcy Wood and Paddy Nelson, the day gave the two an opportunity to get a head start on contacting universities for life after high school. Mr Nelson believes speaking to some of the organisations on the day will help understand what each different university or business is like. "You get experience from all the universities, you also get to hear different opportunities from each one as well," he said. "Talking to a few in Sydney and Newcastle, they each run differently." READ ALSO: Mr Wood said other than hearing about what each different university is like, it's also good to discuss what other facilities are on offer. "It's just good hearing all the different ways to get in and the accommodation there," he said. Both students are headed towards similar fields after they graduate high school, with both men looking towards academic fields. "We both want to study engineering, I want to do aeronautical," Nelson said. "I want to chemical engineering," Wood added. Mr Nelson is confident having come like the careers day at their school can also help build some relationships which could be beneficial in years to come. "You gain connections through these types of things, you get into sporting teams and social events also," he said. "It's very good early entry and stuff like that to get those connections early before the end of the year." Apart from the universities, organisations like TAFE NSW, Fletchers International and the Taronga Western Plains Zoo were also in attendance to inform the students of other pathways open for them to pursue. Mr Nelson said the students were very appreciative of the efforts the organisations went to, with most of them travelling a great distance to Dubbo. "It's a huge benefit for us, we are pretty appreciative that they do come out here," he said. "It's a long trip, but it's worth it." One of the more eye-catching things at the careers day was a solar car, constructed by Western Sydney University and Mr Wood said it was a pretty special sight. "You don't see a solar car everyday in Dubbo," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/a579ac3c-488f-4768-b0ae-3c3f92f11bda.jpg/r0_65_3600_2099_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg