Bayden Searle has impressed in his return to Newcastle and that form hasn't gone unnoticed. The former Dubbo CYMS and Dunedoo star has earned a place in the Newcastle Rebels representative squad after a strong start to the season. Now playing for Macquarie after spending last year with Dunedoo in the Castlereagh League, Searle is part of the 20-man squad named ahead of the representative clash with Canberra in the nation's capital on May 14. READ ALSO: - Jets start in style as Castlereagh League overcomes tumultuous build-up - Nestor not putting too much pressure on himself as comeback gains pace - Hat-trick for Fernando but defence the biggest positive in Raiders' win The Rebels squad is dominated by unbeaten Newcastle Rugby League competition leaders Maitland. Last season's minor premiers have won all five games so far in 2022, putting them four points clear at the top. Matt Soper-Lawler is one of six Pickers to be given the nod from former NRL player and Rebels coach Dan Abraham. "I think everyone in the Maitland squad is playing pretty good footy at the moment and they've got a fair representation in the Rebels squad because of that," Abraham said. "Matt Soper-Lawler out in the centres has been fantastic for them and he's been given a Rebels opportunity." Searle, Luke Higgins and Matt Moon from Abraham's old club Macquarie have also caught the rookie coach's attention during the early parts of the campaign. After a successful junior career in Dubbo, Searle spent time with the Newcastle Knights' under 20s while he turned out for CYMS again in the Presidents Cup during a COVID-affected 2020 season. Abraham said the selectors were faced with a "few tough decisions" as they opted for a "bit of youth" and a "changing of the guard". A second representative fixture between Newcastle and Illawarra has yet to be confirmed, but is aimed towards Maitland Sportsground on the June long weekend. The Rebels have the first of three training sessions at Harker Oval on Wednesday.

