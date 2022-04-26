news, local-news,

Early voting for the federal election will begin on Monday, May 9 across Parkes' division of the Australian Electoral Commission and 807 temporary staff are urgently required. This week, electoral commissioner Tom Rogers said "a milestone in the huge, complex logistical operation that is the 2022 federal election" has begun. Approximately 60 million ballot papers are being printed and distributed in the coming days with early voting set for the nation's 1,625 candidates for the House of Representatives (1,203) and Senate (421). The seat of Chisholm has the most number of candidates fielded, with 12 going for the seat of incumbent Liberal MP Gladys Liu. In Parkes seat, incumbent Nationals MP Mark Coulton is up against eight other candidates. The final list of candidates were officially declared midday on Friday, April 22 at public events held across the country, followed immediately by a draw for ballot paper positions. Candidate lists in ballot paper order have been verified and are now available on the AEC's website. A total of 17.2 million Australians have enrolled to vote in the upcoming election, marking it the biggest ever day of enrolment with AEC confirming the number represents 96.8 per cent of eligible voters. "With many nations around the world campaigning to get even three quarters of their population enrolled to vote, this result is a continuing source of Australian democratic pride," Mr Rogers said. "The roll has increased in pure number terms by 804,652 since the previous federal election in 2019, a rise of 4.9 per cent." The task for AEC staff would be enormous task in the 8,000 voting venues with an estimated 105,000 temporary election workers required.. In NSW, more than 32,600 temporary election workers are needed to help deliver the pre-poll starting on May 9 through to actual polling day on Saturday, May 21. In Parkes division, 807 staff are needed and those interested should click on aec.gov.au/electionjobs. AEC manager for NSW, Rebecca Main, said temporary election work is paid and no election experience is required as AEC will provide training and support. "We want to have people working at polling places who reflect our diverse population, so we welcome registrations of interest from everyone - including people who speak a language in addition to English, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and people with a disability." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168083814/e4160414-312b-4f45-945a-64183ee166f5.JPG/r0_335_8256_5000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg