Accommodation spotlight: Do we care about sustainable stays?

A Booking.com survey suggests Australian travellers care about sustainable accommodation - but one local bed and breakfast owner isn't sure travellers take much stock in being sustainable themselves when staying at her accommodation. Accommodation booking provider Booking.com has released new research using insights gathered from more than 1,000 Aussie travellers across 32 countries and territories, that highlights that the impact of their trips remains top-of-mind. Sixty per cent of respondents said they wanted to travel more sustainably over the coming 12 months, which was a 51 per cent increase over the accommodation booking provider's 2021 report data. Seventy-three per cent said sustainable travel was important to them, and 50 per cent indicated that recent news about climate change had influenced them to make more sustainable travel choices. Fifty-eight per cent of respondents said they would be more likely to choose a sustainable accommodation - whether they were looking for one or not. Booking.com gives accommodation providers 'badges' which confirm their 'sustainability' status. This is called a Travel Sustainable Badge. The badge is visible on properties implementing sustainable practices in five key areas: waste, energy and greenhouse gases, water, supporting local communities and protecting nature. In the Dubbo area, three accommodation providers have gained a Travel Sustainable Badge: Bulwarra Bed & Breakfast, ibis Budget - Dubbo, and Dubbo RSL Club Motel. Bulwarra Bed & Breakfast owner, Judy Calthorpe, said her rural property was on tank water and she also made use of solar power. "It's mainly those two things that make me more sustainable, so the badge was easier for me to get than someone in town," Ms Calthorpe said. When asked how important sustainability was to her business, she said: "I would like to be more sustainable but it's not really achievable for me." When asked if she thought customers were looking for more sustainable options in accommodation, she said: "No, not at all - the way they waste the water and electricity." Melissa Ellison, Area Manager Australia Booking.com, said: "With the undeniable impact our way of life is having on the environment, and the realities climate change is having on Australia, we are 100 per cent committed to leading the industry in building a more mindful and responsible way of travel. "We believe that travel is and should continue to be a powerful source of change, bringing enhanced cultural understanding, socio-economic opportunities for all communities and the ability to rejuvenate and protect our planet long term."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/bc712d14-b748-44e0-9fc2-14236daf6e8a.JPG/r0_336_3488_2307_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg