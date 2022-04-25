Construction begins on accessible Wellington pedestrian bridge

news, local-news,

A replacement pedestrian bridge over the Bell River in Wellington is one step closer after officials gathered to turn the first sod on Saturday. The accessible bridge will link the Wellington CBD with the sporting precinct of Pioneer Park. The first stages of production will include removing six exotic trees and preparing the site for the construction of piers ahead of the new bridge deck arriving. Mayor of Dubbo Regional Council (DRC), Mathew Dickerson, attended the sod turning along with Councillors and the Member for Calare and Minister for Veterans Affairs and Defence Personnel, Andrew Gee. Mayor Dickerson said the project had been long on Wellington's agenda. "This is an exciting milestone, the replacement bridge has been a key project for the Wellington community since the original bridge was deemed unfit for purpose in 2017," Mr Dickerson said. DRC received $738,000 from the Australian Government Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Phase 2 funding to construct the pedestrian bridge. Council contributed $470,000 to the project. Mr Gee said the new bridge would be a boon for Wellington after the old bridge closed five years ago. "Pedestrians using wheelchairs or mobility scooters, cyclists, recreational scooters, as well as carers with prams and small children will find the bridge easy to cross," Mr Gee said. Elements of the existing bridge will be retained for heritage significance, and the council will be developing interpretative signs to convey its history. The project is scheduled to be complete by the end of July this year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/0839ba9a-cd33-4ccc-a597-bee59598859f.jpg/r0_1359_3500_3337_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg