You couldn't stop the beat when a national choir brought their sweet sounds into western NSW schools. Dubbo was the last stop on the Moorambilla Voices state-wide tour, which hosted free music skills development workshops to more than 140 schools. The team, who have been touring since February, met with just over 2400 students in towns such as Bourke, Coonabarabran, Baradine, Coonamble, Lightning Ridge, Walgett and Dubbo. With its core focus on regional talent, the Moorambilla Voices choir encourages participants to try something new and get involved with the arts. READ ALSO: Artistic Director and Founder of the organisation, Michelle Leonard said students were treated to interactive workshops where they sang and listened to the musical story of Billie the Bird. The book was written by Come By Chance local Cathy Colless, illustrated by Tracey Loughlin and set to music by Andrew Howes. "This fabulous book was written specifically for this year's workshops and featured the towns we visit each year," Ms Leonard said. "I have been overjoyed by the children's response to Billie The Bird and delighted by the joy and untapped talent across the rural areas." "Having the opportunity to meet like-minded peers and sing, dance and drum with joy is genuinely life-changing for all children who take up this remarkable opportunity." While the choir offers free workshops to schools, they also select and invite students to audition for their intensive camps, ensembles and tours around the country. Ms Leonard said this was an excellent opportunity for regional youth to expand their opportunities within the creative arts sector whilst also creating long-lasting connections. "This year, Moorambilla's artistic focus will be led by the Collarenebri community and celebrates having shared connections to the river," she said. Moorambilila Voices will also be staging their annual gala concert in Dubbo on September 16 and 17 at Lazy River Estate. "I simply can't wait to showcase our concert and our beautifully talented children with everyone at the Lazy River Estate in Dubbo."

