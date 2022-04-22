news, local-news,

Police have charged a teenager wanted on 14 outstanding arrest warrants for property and prohibited weapon-related offences in Dubbo. On Thursday, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District began an investigation into the whereabouts of a teenager wanted on a number of outstanding arrest warrants. Following enquiries, about 10.15pm later that day, officers attended a home on Champagne Drive in Dubbo and arrested an 18-year-old man inside the home. READ ALSO: He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with fourteen outstanding arrest warrants for property and prohibited weapon-related offences and breach of bail. The teen was refused bail to appear at Children's Court on Friday. In a statement issued by police Orana Mid-Western Police District Commander, Superintendent Danny Sullivan said police would continue targeting those who deliberately cause harm to the community. "We're committed to reducing crime and the fear of crime across our District, and will use intelligence-driven deployments to place officers at the right place at the right time," he said. "Anyone who chooses to break the law should expect to be arrested and put before the courts."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/42353708-61a7-432b-95d5-eb0d89385e29.JPG/r12_290_5555_3422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg