news, local-news,

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in the state's west overnight. Just before 9.00pm on Thursday, emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on a private road off the Kamilaroi Highway at Cryon - about 30 kilometres east of Walgett. Police have been told a Toyota Hilux ute rolled a number of times while negotiating a bend. READ ALSO: A passenger from the vehicle managed to raise the alarm with workers on the property. The driver - a man believed to be aged in his 50s - died at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle, a man aged in his 20s, was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics and taken to Walgett hospital for treatment. Officers attached to Central North Police District established a crime scene as inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/93293277-8e69-4a36-9a85-aab9935a1903.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg