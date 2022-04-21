Take advantage of obligation-free quotes from security companies to have a security assessment completed of your premise. That's the tip from Damien McKinnon, sole operator of Dubbo Regional Alarms. "Licensed security technicians are able to identify problem areas and provide you with different options to secure your home or business," Damien says. He has worked in the security industry in both large commercial and small residential throughout Queensland and NSW for the past 15 years. Last year, Damien decided to use his experience to start his own security business. "I am a sole trader and sole employee with a focus of customer service and value for money," Damien says. "I offer home and business security alarm, access control and camera systems. "I design and install solar camera systems, perfect for farms and am currently looking at do-it-yourself packages as an alternative for those that want to be able to take the system with them such as renters." Damien's advice for those people thinking of personal or business security is to have at minimum a security alarm or camera system installed. "This will provide you with the comfort of alerting you if anything is happening at your premise," Damien says. "I've received a lot of positive feedback about recent camera installations catching would-be criminals and the extra protection these systems have provided to these businesses." Dubbo Regional Alarms specialises in providing clients with services including security alarms, CCTV and security camera systems, access control, intercoms, security monitoring and more. "We have the flexibility to develop plans that can fit a wide range of budgets and have payment options available," Damien says. He can travel throughout the Central West and western NSW, as well as servicing security needs for Dubbo residents. Damien grew up in the area and says it's always good reconnecting with people from his past. "Head over to our website or follow our socials to keep up to date with specials and offers," Damien says. For more information, go to dubboregionalalarms.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HqKfNWeMNcUiyNaZWaJHFZ/d1aa47d1-17ec-40db-a2de-2ac4e8a17ac8.jpg/r0_166_2018_1306_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Dubbo Regional Alarms installs security equipment across Dubbo and Central NSW

"We have the flexibility to develop plans that can fit a wide range of budgets and have payment options available," Damien says. He can travel throughout the Central West and western NSW, as well as servicing security needs for Dubbo residents. I would recommend to anyone thinking of personal or business security to have at minimum a security alarm or camera system installed Dubbo Regional Alarms manager Damien McKinnon Damien grew up in the area and says it's always good reconnecting with people from his past. "Head over to our website or follow our socials to keep up to date with specials and offers," Damien says. For more information, go to dubboregionalalarms.com.au.