Pub test: Did the debate change anyone's mind?

We're going to be hearing a lot from politicians over the next few weeks as they campaign for your vote. That's why we've enlisted a panel of undecided locals who are putting the claims and spin each week through 'the pub test'. This week's question to the panel is about the debate. Albo v Scomo, as the two candidates went head to head on live television on Wednesday night. Note: Panelist Kaail Bohm was unable to answer our question before deadline on Thursday. Some responses have been edited for length. I'd like to see actions put in place from each party before these debates even go ahead. I see no point in coming together and debating about what could have, what should have, and what will be done after the fact. People are tired of our countries over-promising and under-delivering across the board. Stop the two and throw out debates about what he said, or what she said and start actually doing something that will make a difference in the lives of Australians that matter most. Talking about change won't make it happen, putting in the hard work will. I think Albanese performed quite well and had a good grasp on the questions put forward. I would agree with him that Labor has put forward many important reforms over the years which have made our country a better place to live in. Morrison showed he is quite straight forward with his answers dealing with the China question. We have provided financial assistance to the Solomon Islands for many years and police and military assistance when they have requested it. Morrison is straightforward on the reason we need to support job creation and the boat turn back policy. Labor cannot be trusted on turning back the boats. Heaven knows how many will die trying to get here while smugglers don't care if they all drowned. Aged care is a huge problem to train all the staff required. It will take time and money. Immigration will not solve the need as it is a worldwide problem. Our royal commission report into aged care has recommended changes and these need to be addressed not with election grabbing headlines. I would give the debate to Morrison but would say Albanese was not far behind. The first debate last night in Brisbane between prime minister Scott Morrison and the opposition leader Anthony Albanese began and continued until it ended beyond my expectations. It may seem like an intense discussion, but it was polite, gentle, and non-offensive to each other. Although Scott Morrison tried to tease and trap his debating competitor Albanese several times, especially about the issue of not supporting the boat turn backs, which is considered one of the most important pillars of protecting the Australian border. The debate has ended in favour of Albanese who seemed more confident and assured throughout the discussion as to if he knew that the result will be in his favour. Indeed, Albanese won, as he received 40 per cent votes from the audience out of 100 undecided voters compared to Morrison who received 35 per cent. Albanese said that the prime minister should bear the responsibility of the government... and not to blame others. I just felt Scomo seems pretty smart and in control of everything while Albanese was just muttering and mumbling. He did not sound as confident as Morrison did. On turning back the boats, Albanese was backtracking all the time. PM seems to be a lot more positive about the subject. But I think the PM saying he was blessed not having a child with disability won't go well. To say that to a mother of a child with disability, was a really negative thing and I think that is something he should not be saying. I am disgusted about comments on re-processing nursing home residents' foods. It's really unfortunate that we are not attracting the right people to fill those roles in aged care. We should be doing more to attract people to fill those roles. I agree the NDIS need a complete overhaul as I see so many families struggling to navigate the system. Unless you are an educated person it's a nightmare to navigate the online system. I struggled to navigate the system myself and I find it so difficult to help to help families. Are there NDIS providers qualified to assist these families or are they there just for the money? Many people are coming forward and I've heard of people delivering little service and they get a fortune from that. It's really wrong. Something in the system needs to be rectified. While the NDIS has assisted other people, others are missing out completely. It's a very inequitable system. It's hard to navigate because they have to do it themselves and I know many families who just can't articulate that because they do not know what is available.

