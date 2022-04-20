Mark Coulton's in-person campaign on hold after positive COVID test

news, local-news,

Opponents for incumbent Parkes MP Mark Coulton have increased following the entry of Pauline Hanson's One Nation party and fledgling Indigenous Aboriginal Party the second week into the already hotly-contested election campaign. On Wednesday Coulton announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 meaning he will miss Anzac Day services on Monday and will put on hold any in-person visits, electing to work from home instead until he has recovered. Speaking to the Daily Liberal over the phone before his positive test, the 64-year-old grazier turned politician said he was not taking this election lightly and remains confident of voters' support on the back of what he says is economic progress and low unemployment across the region. "We have more jobs, very low unemployment, big [ongoing] projects with inland rail and major road projects and new proposals for some of the mines that would be essential for modern and technology driven economy that will come to Parkes," Mr Coulton said. Mr Coulton also vowed to pursue creating more jobs across industries including agriculture and mining. Inviting migrants to take up jobs across the region as businesses require them has been a challenge and would support increased intake of skilled migrants. "My office has spent a lot of time helping people with visa applications and businesses with workers from overseas. This will be a bigger role [for the Coalition] coming up in the next government," he said. "I will focus that we reach our [economic] potentials right across the region through the mining and services sectors that we don't miss out on opportunities. "It's a broad range and we can focus on opportunities for first home owners and single parents having cheaper homes through regional housing. We need to encourage people to move and settle in our towns. "This is going to be an election fought seat by seat..so I am focused on the Parkes electorate. We've got a long way to go." Mr Coulton's full statement: I have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering at home over the next week. This means that I have had to cancel my plans on the road this week and will sadly miss Anzac Day events on Monday. I will continue to work from home where possible and look forward to getting back on the road next week.

